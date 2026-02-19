CenterPoint: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $264 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $264 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The energy delivery company posted revenue of $2.51 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.35 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.05 billion, or $1.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.36 billion.

CenterPoint expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.89 to $1.91 per share.

