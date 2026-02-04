CDW: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $279.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vernon Hills, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.14. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.57 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.44 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $5.51 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.27 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.07 billion, or $8.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.42 billion.

