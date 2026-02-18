Carvana: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $857 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $4.22.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The company posted revenue of $5.6 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.22 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.41 billion, or $8.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.32 billion.

