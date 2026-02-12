Capstone Green: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGEH) on Thursday reported profit of…

VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGEH) on Thursday reported profit of $1.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Van Nuys, California-based company said it had net loss of $1.79.

The maker of turbine systems for energy generation posted revenue of $26.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CGEH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CGEH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.