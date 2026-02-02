Capital Southwest: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) on Monday reported profit of $32.9 million in its fiscal…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) on Monday reported profit of $32.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 64 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $61.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSWC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSWC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.