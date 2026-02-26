Canadian Imperial Bank: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.23 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $2.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.99 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The bank and financial services company posted revenue of $11.46 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.05 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.