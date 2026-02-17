Caesars Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $250 million…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $250 million in its fourth quarter.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of $1.23 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $2.92 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.87 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $502 million, or $2.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.49 billion.

