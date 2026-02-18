Brookdale: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The senior housing company posted revenue of $754.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $262.7 million, or $1.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.19 billion.

Brookdale shares have risen 53% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.56, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.