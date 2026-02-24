Boston Beer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.5 million in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of $2.12 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.33 per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $409 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $385.7 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $384.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $108.5 million, or $9.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.96 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.