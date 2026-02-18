Borr Drilling: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $259.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $45 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.02 billion.

Borr Drilling shares have risen 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.78, a climb of 89% in the last 12 months.

