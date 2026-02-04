Boot Barn: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $85.8 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of $2.79 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.79 per share.

The Western apparel and footwear retailer posted revenue of $705.6 million in the period, which also met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in March, Boot Barn expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.35 to $1.45.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $525 million to $535 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Boot Barn expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.25 to $7.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.25 billion.

Boot Barn shares have risen roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $183.20, an increase of 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOOT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.