Booking Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.43 billion.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $44.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $48.80 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $48.23 per share.

The online booking service posted revenue of $6.35 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.4 billion, or $165.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.92 billion.

Booking Holdings shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $4,286.46, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.

