Blue Owl Tech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (OTF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $205.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 30 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $320.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $326.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $720.4 million, or $1.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.15 billion.

