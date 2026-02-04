Blue Bird: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MACON, Ga. (AP) — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $30.8…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $30.8 million.

The Macon, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The school bus maker posted revenue of $333.1 million in the period.

Blue Bird expects full-year revenue of $1.5 billion.

Blue Bird shares have increased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $49.74, a rise of 38% in the last 12 months.

