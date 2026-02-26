BioCryst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $245.8…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $245.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $406.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $263.9 million, or $1.21 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $874.8 million.

BioCryst shares have fallen 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

