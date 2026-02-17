Bel Fuse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Orange, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.98 per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $175.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $171.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61.5 million, or $4.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $675.5 million.

Bel Fuse shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $235.30, nearly tripling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BELFB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BELFB

