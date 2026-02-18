Bausch: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $112 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.08 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.8 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.7 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $157 million, or 42 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $10.27 billion.

Bausch expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.63 billion to $10.88 billion.

Bausch shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.19, a drop of roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

