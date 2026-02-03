Ball: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Ball Corp. (BALL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $200 million,…

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Ball Corp. (BALL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $200 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The metal packaging company posted revenue of $3.35 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $912 million, or $3.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.16 billion.

Ball shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 2% in the last 12 months.

