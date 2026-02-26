Baidu Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Baidu Inc. (BIDU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $255 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs and stock option expense, came to $1.52 per share.

The web search company posted revenue of $4.68 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $799 million, or $1.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.46 billion.

Baidu Inc. shares have risen 1.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 49% in the last 12 months.

