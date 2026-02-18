B2Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $170.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 11 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The gold, silver and copper miner posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $401.9 million, or 28 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.06 billion.

B2Gold shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.32, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BTG

