AudioCodes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The communication components company posted revenue of $62.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $245.6 million.

AudioCodes shares have decreased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.

