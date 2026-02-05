Atlassian: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) on Thursday reported a loss of $42.6 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) on Thursday reported a loss of $42.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEAM

