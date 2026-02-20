Array Digital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (AD) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $37.5 million. The…

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 48 cents per share.

The wireless telecommunications service provider posted revenue of $60.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $48.8 million, or 56 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $163 million.

Array Digital shares have fallen 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 25% in the last 12 months.

