Armour Residential REIT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $211.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 71 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $236.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $50.4 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $322.7 million, or $3.30 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $158.3 million.

Armour Residential REIT shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.68, a decline of roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

