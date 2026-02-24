Archrock Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Archrock Inc. (AROC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $116.8 million. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Archrock Inc. (AROC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $116.8 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services business posted revenue of $377.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $322.3 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.49 billion.

Archrock Inc. shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AROC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AROC

