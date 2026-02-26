Applied Optoelectronics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The maker of fiber optic products used by cable TV providers posted revenue of $134.3 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $38.2 million, or 64 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $455.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Applied Optoelectronics expects its per-share loss to be 9 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $150 million to $165 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Applied Optoelectronics shares have climbed 54% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $53.69, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAOI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAOI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.