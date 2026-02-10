Apollo Commerical Finance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $29.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 26 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $73.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $44.1 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $126.7 million, or 81 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $166.7 million.

Apollo Commerical Finance shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.71, an increase of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.