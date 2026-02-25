APi: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — APi Group Corporation (APG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — APi Group Corporation (APG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $97 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New Brighton, Minnesota-based company said it had net loss of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.12 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $302 million, or 69 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $7.91 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, APi said it expects revenue in the range of $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion.

APi shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 72% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

