Anika: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $292,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and to account for discontinued operations, came to 31 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $30.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $10.9 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $112.8 million.

Anika expects full-year revenue in the range of $114 million to $122.5 million.

Anika shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 38% in the last 12 months.

