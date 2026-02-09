Anavex Life Sciences: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Monday reported a loss of $5.7…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Monday reported a loss of $5.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The company’s shares closed at $4.10. A year ago, they were trading at $8.51.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVXL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVXL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.