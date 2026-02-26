American Woodmark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of…

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $28.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $324.3 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have declined almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 28% in the last 12 months.

