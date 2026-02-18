American States Water: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) — SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) — American States Water Co. (AWR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) — SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) — American States Water Co. (AWR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $28.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Dimas, California-based company said it had profit of 74 cents.

The water and electric utility posted revenue of $164.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $130.4 million, or $3.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $658.1 million.

American States Water shares have risen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $73.40, a drop of 2% in the last 12 months.

