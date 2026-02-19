American Homes 4 Rent: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) on Thursday reported a key measure of…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Las Vegas, said it had funds from operations of $199.3 million, or 47 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 47 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $123.8 million, or 33 cents per share.

The real estate company posted revenue of $455 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $462.4 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $788.7 million, or $1.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.85 billion.

American Homes 4 Rent expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.89 to $1.95 per share.

The company’s shares have dropped nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $30.87, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMH

