American Coastal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $26.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 51 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $86.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $106.8 million, or $2.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $335.4 million.

American Coastal shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.13, a decrease of 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACIC

