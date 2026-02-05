Amazon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $21.19 billion. The Seattle-based company…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $21.19 billion.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of $1.95 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $213.39 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $211.46 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Amazon said it expects revenue in the range of $173.5 billion to $178.5 billion.

Amazon shares have fallen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined almost 1%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $222.91, a decline of nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

