Agilent: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $305 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.36 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The scientific instrument maker posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in April, Agilent expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.39 to $1.42.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Agilent expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.90 to $6.04 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.3 billion to $7.5 billion.

Agilent shares have dropped 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 1.5%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $124.87, a decrease of roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

