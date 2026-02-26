ADTRAN Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.6 million…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, came to 16 cents per share.

The networking equipment maker posted revenue of $291.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $45.7 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.08 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, ADTRAN Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $275 million to $295 million.

ADTRAN Holdings shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

