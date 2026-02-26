Aclaris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.8 million…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $64.9 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $7.8 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.31. A year ago, they were trading at $2.06.

