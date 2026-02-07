7 Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy

It’s undeniable that investors face uncertainty in 2026 as geopolitical unrest continues around the world, Bitcoin prices have crashed and…

It’s undeniable that investors face uncertainty in 2026 as geopolitical unrest continues around the world, Bitcoin prices have crashed and concerns of an AI bubble persist. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed the 50,000 mark in February to prove that bulls still rule the day on Wall Street — and that growth is still out there for traders to capitalize on.

In fact, some stocks offer returns that put even recent gains by large-cap stocks to shame. A select list of companies have put up gains of as much as 1,300% in the last 12 months to deliver life-changing returns for investors.

There are always risks with up-and-coming stocks, of course, as some of these companies are still in growth mode and have not yet realized significant profits. However, the following seven stocks are all up significantly, but also boast market values of more than $1 billion and significant trading volume to prove they have staying power and broad investor interest:

Stock Sector Market Capitalization 1-year return AXT Inc. (ticker: AXTI) Technology $1.5 billion 1,111% Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) Industrial $1.1 billion 600% Celcuity Inc. (CELC) Health care $4.7 billion 778% Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. (HYMC) Materials $3.0 billion 1,315% nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) Technology $3.0 billion 379% Ondas Inc. (ONDS) Technology $3.9 billion 361% Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Technology $6.2 billion 303%

AXT Inc. (AXTI)

Market value: $1.5 billion Sector: Technology One-year return: 1,111%

Up almost 50% in 2026 — even as the rest of Wall Street has been choppy to start the year — AXT is an up-and-coming stock to buy if you want exposure to a megatrend in microchips. The firm is a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor wafer substrates, the foundational wafers that serve as building blocks for transistors and integrated circuits. From the AI revolution to the Internet of Things and the broader demands of a digital age, semiconductors remain in high demand, and specialized suppliers like AXT play a critical role in global chip supply chains. The company is not profitable right now, but it has forecast revenue growth of more than 35% in fiscal year 2026 as it scales up.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW)

Market value: $1.1 billion Sector: Industrial One-year return: 600%

Ohio-based industrial firm Babcock & Wilcox is an energy and emissions-control specialist that serves electric utilities, municipal power services and other related customers across the U.S. Shares have been surging lately thanks to growing investor interest in artificial intelligence infrastructure plays. BW recently inked a $1.5 billion contract with Applied Digital to deliver and install one gigawatt of efficient energy for an AI data center project, bringing its global AI pipeline to more than $10 billion. Considering the currently modest size of BW, that’s a transformative amount of business.

Celcuity Inc. (CELC)

Market value: $4.7 billion Sector: Health care One-year return: 778%

Celcuity is a development-stage biotech that draws attention from high-risk, high-reward investors. The company currently generates no profits or revenue but is deeply invested in research and clinical trials for its innovative breast cancer therapy, gedatolisib. After releasing favorable clinical data last year, CELC shares surged as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted the drug for priority review, potentially paving the way for expedited approval. Momentum has continued in 2026 with news that its new drug application was accepted and that the FDA has set an important July target date for its next step toward commercialization. Though not yet profitable as it focuses on research over sales, this up-and-coming biotech could be a breakout hit if real-world results match the trial data. Even more inspiring, Celcuity could help millions of women fight advanced breast cancer while delivering upside for investors.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. (HYMC)

Market value: $3 billion Sector: Materials One-year return: 1,315%

Hycroft is a miner focused on gold and silver, primarily in Nevada. Precious metals saw a historic surge in 2025, with gains of about 65% for gold last year, which has naturally fueled a big run for smaller miners. What makes Hycroft particularly unique, however, is that the company isn’t currently mining and is instead a bet on future production from proven reserves. In other words, it’s not valued based on current output but rather on the expectation that gold will continue to rise in value over the life of the project — a reasonable bet given recent momentum. There is clearly more risk, considering HYMC isn’t profitable and has no meaningful revenue yet. Still, it’s an interesting stock if you’re bullish on gold.

nLIGHT Inc. (LASR)

Market value: $3 billion Sector: Technology One-year return: 379%

nLIGHT is a laser technology specialist focused on industrial and defense applications, with best-in-class equipment used in sensing and advanced manufacturing. In industrial settings, that includes precision cutting, welding and microfabrication equipment. Perhaps most intriguing to investors, however, is its role in the Directed Energy Maneuver–Short Range Air Defense (DE M-SHORAD) program. In 2023, the company was awarded a $34.5 million contract as part of the Army’s modernization strategy for air and missile defense and is focused on integrating a 50-kilowatt-class laser weapon system onto a Stryker combat vehicle to provide defensive capabilities against drones, rockets and other threats. nLIGHT is forecasting consistent operating profits and expects roughly 30% revenue growth in 2026 as it continues to attract interest on Wall Street.

Ondas Inc. (ONDS)

Market value: $3.9 billion Sector: Technology One-year return: 361%

With projections of 570% revenue expansion in 2025 and 270% growth in 2026, Ondas is a prime example of an up-and-coming stock delivering dramatic numbers. The firm specializes in autonomous drones and automated wireless data solutions that can transform traditional industrial operations, most notably monitoring and safety procedures that once required boots on the ground. The company estimates its automated and AI-enabled offerings address a combined global market of $130 billion. With systems that are not prone to human error, the value proposition is clearly resonating with customers, as this stock has surged over the last 12 months.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT)

Market value: $6.2 billion Sector: Technology One-year return: 303%

Viasat provides broadband and communications products ranging from satellite-based home internet services for consumers to in-flight connectivity for airlines, as well as advanced communications technology for businesses and the military. Unlike some of the other stocks on this list, Viasat has a history of profitability that makes it more stable than startups burning cash as they scale. It also offers long-term reliability thanks to contracts with the U.S. military, including recent work helping the government collect and analyze real-time surveillance data. And unlike some of the riskier plays on this list, Viasat is a comfortably profitable company with a measure of earnings stability from long-term contracts.

