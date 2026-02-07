7 Top Gene-Editing Stocks to Buy

Gene therapy and gene editing are marvels of modern biotechnology, providing revolutionary techniques for fixing genetic abnormalities. Gene therapy introduces…

Gene therapy and gene editing are marvels of modern biotechnology, providing revolutionary techniques for fixing genetic abnormalities.

Gene therapy introduces functional genetic material to treat diseases at the cellular level, but gene editing takes this technology even further by directly altering the genome itself.

Analysts at Research and Markets forecast the gene editing market to grow 16.6% annually and reach $23.6 billion by 2031. This incredible growth trajectory highlights gene editing’s potential to redefine medical treatments in the coming decade and create significant long-term opportunities for investors. Here are seven of Bank of America analysts’ top gene-editing stocks to buy:

Stock Implied upside* Eli Lilly & Co. (ticker: LLY) 27% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) 19% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) 12% CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) 39% Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) 56% Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) 64% Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) 202%

*From Feb. 26 close.

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly produces brand-name prescription drugs to treat a wide range of medical conditions, such as diabetes, cancer and neurological disorders. It has also aggressively invested in gene editing, including its 2025 acquisition of cardiovascular disease gene-editing company Verve Therapeutics and its recent $1.2 billion deal with Seamless Therapeutics, which is developing gene-editing treatments for hearing loss. Lilly isn’t a pure-play gene-editing stock, but analyst Jason Gerberry says GLP-1 obesity drugs will support elevated revenue growth over the next decade. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $1,293 price target for LLY stock, which closed at $1,022.02 on Feb. 26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in developing therapies to treat cystic fibrosis. Vertex also owns the rights to 60% of the profits from sales of CRISPR Therapeutics’ gene-editing therapy exagamglogene autotemcel (Casgevy), which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for treating sickle cell disease in December 2023 and for treating transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia just six weeks later. Vertex is also developing a gene-editing therapy for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Analyst Tazeen Ahmad says Casgevy is one of several key growth catalysts in Vertex’s diversified portfolio. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $571 price target for VRTX stock, which closed at $480.13 on Feb. 26.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is a biotech company focused on developing therapies to treat metabolic disorders, inflammatory diseases, cancer and respiratory conditions. Regeneron is developing a targeted gene insertion platform that combines CRISPR technologies and gene delivery using adeno-associated viruses to improve the durability of genetic medicines used to treat disorders that require early intervention, such as Pompe disease and hemophilia B. Regeneron and partner Intellia were the first team to successfully use CRISPR to treat transthyretin amyloidosis in a single dose. Ahmad says Regeneron’s retinal disease drug Eylea HD could be a major bullish catalyst in 2026. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $860 price target for REGN stock, which closed at $770.79 on Feb. 26.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a biotech company that uses gene-editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 for hemoglobinopathy — or blood disorders — and oncology applications. CRISPR gets 40% of the profits from FDA-approved Casgevy, and its leading gene-editing treatments in development include wholly-owned CTX310 and CTX320 for cardiovascular disease. Analyst Alec Stranahan says CRISPR is strategically exploring CRISPR-Cas9 in markets that have large commercial upside and significant unmet needs. Stranahan says CRISPR’s encouraging pipeline data give him confidence the company will create significant value for investors. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $86 price target for CRSP stock, which closed at $61.74 on Feb. 26.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics uses CRISPR technology to change single bases in the genome with a technique called base editing, which only breaks one strand of the DNA and may have higher cell survival rates. Its lead programs include liver disease-targeted BEAM-302 for treating alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and BEAM-301 for treating glycogen storage disease type Ia. Stranahan says BEAM-302 has set the efficacy bar for competitors to chase, and he says investors will be closely monitoring additional trial data on BEAM-301, BEAM-302 and other competing therapies. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $45 price target for BEAM stock, which closed at $28.92 on Feb. 26.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA)

Sana Biotechnology researches and develops engineered cells used as medicine. The company’s proprietary gene-editing mechanism blinds a patient’s immune system to engineered therapeutic cells, potentially increasing efficacy. Sana is using its expertise in stem cells, gene editing and immunology to pursue a cure for Type 1 diabetes. The company also has an in vivo CAR-T program for B-cell related diseases that is in the pre-clinical stage. Stranahan says Sana has provided proof-of-concept that its UP421 treatment for Type 1 diabetes can permit cell survival without requiring lifelong immunosuppression. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $7 price target for SANA stock, which closed at $4.27 on Feb. 26.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotech company developing gene-edited allogeneic, or universal, cell therapies to treat hematologic malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The stock took a big hit in March 2024 when the company announced it was pausing development of allogeneic cell therapy CB-020. However, Caribou still has two clinical programs in place: Vispa-cel for treating patients with relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and CB-011 for treating patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Stranahan says Caribou’s share price suggests its lead assets are undervalued. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $6 price target for CRBU stock, which closed at $1.99 on Feb. 26.

