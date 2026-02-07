7 Best Safe Stocks to Buy Now

Amid recent market volatility, many investors are looking for safe stocks. These solid investments have what it takes to deliver…

There’s no universal formula for picking these kinds of low-risk winners. But a few factors to consider include reliable cash flow, strong balance sheets and a proven commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The following seven stocks all are big brands with massive market values, along with dividends that are 2% or higher. They represent stable companies that are among the safest stocks to buy now:

Stock Sector Market cap Dividend yield Altria Group Inc. (ticker: MO) Consumer staples $112 billion 6.4% Coca-Cola Co. (KO) Consumer staples $342 billion 2.6% Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) Utilities $97 billion 3.4% GSK PLC (GSK) Health care $124 billion 2.9% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Financial $846 billion 2.0% Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Industrials $152 billion 2.1% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Communication services $204 billion 5.8%

Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Sector: Consumer staples Market value: $112 billion Dividend yield: 6.4%

A favorite among dividend investors, tobacco giant Altria offers one of the highest yields available among large-cap U.S. stocks, along with unrivaled operational stability thanks to addictive products that generate strong sales in any economic environment. Best known for brands such as Marlboro cigarettes and Skoal smokeless tobacco, the company produces predictable cash flow that has allowed Altria to raise its dividend for more than 56 consecutive years. Shares have climbed roughly 34% over the past year, demonstrating that price appreciation can accompany a generous payout.

Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

Sector: Consumer staples Market value: $342 billion Dividend yield: 2.6%

Coca-Cola is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, and it remains a top dividend stock thanks to stable operations across economic cycles. Its product portfolio includes Coca-Cola, Gatorade and Minute Maid beverages, allowing Coca-Cola to compete across categories and geographies. The company has operated for more than 130 years and has increased its dividend for over six decades — a track record that is nearly unmatched on Wall Street. While growth is more modest than that of high-flying tech stocks, Coca-Cola’s ability to generate reliable cash flow and consistently return it to shareholders makes it a gold standard for dividend investors.

Duke Energy Corp. (DUK)

Sector:

Utilities Market value: $97 billion Dividend yield: 3.4%

Duke Energy stands out for its scale and dominance. Among the largest publicly traded utilities in the world, North Carolina-based Duke serves nearly 10 million electric and natural gas customers across the Southeast and Midwest. This scale alone makes DUK a compelling holding, but the company’s ongoing investment plans further strengthen the case. In 2025, the company boosted its five-year capital expenditure outlook to $83 billion — about 14% above prior estimates — to accommodate rising demand driven by the tech sector and population growth. This expansion underscores that Duke is not just a traditional utility, but a long-term infrastructure leader.

GSK PLC (GSK)

Sector: Health care Market value: $124 billion Dividend yield: 2.9%

With roots tracing back to 1715, U.K.-based pharmaceutical company GSK — previously known as GlaxoSmithKline — is a leader in respiratory, immunology and inflammation treatments. Its portfolio includes vaccines for shingles, meningitis and influenza, as well as leading asthma and HIV therapies. Health care remains one of the most resilient industries, with demand that holds steady across economic environments. Following strong share momentum, including gains of roughly 76% over the past 12 months, GSK offers an above-average dividend combined with defensive stability, making it an attractive income-oriented health care stock.

[Read: 7 Best Weight Loss Drug Stocks to Buy in 2026]

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Sector: Financials Market value: $846 billion Dividend yield: 2%

With roots tracing back to 1799, JPMorgan Chase has long been a leader in the banking industry and has a strong history of returning capital to shareholders through dividends. After regulators required major financial institutions to cut dividends during the 2009 financial crisis, JPM was among the first to restore its payout to pre-crisis levels by 2013. Since then, the quarterly dividend has risen from $0.38 to $1.50 — an increase of roughly 290%. With a payout ratio of less than one-third of projected earnings, the dividend appears well supported and positioned for further growth. As the largest U.S. bank by deposits, JPMorgan remains one of the most established and reliable financial stocks available.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT)

Sector: Industrials Market value: $152 billion Dividend yield: 2.1%

Aerospace and defense giant Lockheed Martin has long been a leader in the global defense industry, including innovations such as the F-117 stealth fighter. Ongoing geopolitical tensions reinforce the strategic importance of defense contractors like LMT. Beyond near-term headlines, the company offers a strong long-term dividend record, with a quarterly payout of $3.45 — more than double its 2016 level. Lockheed’s deep government relationships and technical expertise provide durable competitive advantages and long-term revenue visibility.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Sector: Communication services Market value: $204 billion Dividend yield: 5.8%

Verizon is one of the largest wireless providers in the U.S., serving nearly 150 million customers. Its massive scale generates consistent cash flow, supporting one of the most generous dividends among blue-chip stocks. While significant network investments have contributed to elevated debt levels, easing interest-rate conditions should improve financial flexibility. With dividends consuming less than 60% of earnings, Verizon remains a one of the best safe stocks to buy for an increasingly data-driven world.

