6 Best Elon Musk Investments to Buy

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, has been a divisive figure in global business and politics. Musk supporters point out…

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, has been a divisive figure in global business and politics.

Musk supporters point out his business track record of successfully capitalizing and growing businesses such as Tesla Inc. (ticker: TSLA), SpaceX and xAI. Musk also has a reputation of taking on ambitious, long-term projects that could ultimately benefit all of mankind. These goals include colonizing Mars, creating affordable, mass-produced humanoid robots and accelerating the global transition to electric vehicles.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

However, Musk’s critics have pointed out that his companies rarely deliver on his pledges, goals and timelines. In addition, Musk has made countless polarizing political statements, spread misinformation and online conspiracy theories, and demonstrated questionable ethics at times.

For example, Musk agreed to a fraud settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 related to a false claim that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 per share. The recently released Jeffrey Epstein documents also revealed Musk making plans via email to visit Epstein’s island in 2012 and 2013 — years after Epstein was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Through all Musk’s ups and downs, there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding his investments and his immense wealth. Forbes estimates Musk’s net worth is around $845 billion as of early 2026. For investors looking to build an Elon Musk portfolio, here are six investments closely tied to Musk and his businesses:

— Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

— Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT)

— Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

— EchoStar Corp. (SATS)

— Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

— Bitcoin (BTC)

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

The most obvious Elon Musk investment is his $1.6 trillion electric vehicle and technology company, Tesla. Musk owns about 12% of Tesla’s stock, and he serves as the CEO of the company.

In the past decade, Tesla has come to dominate the U.S. EV market. However, Tesla’s competition in the global EV market is rising, and China’s BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) surpassed Tesla as the world’s biggest EV seller in 2025. Tesla also reported negative revenue and net income growth in 2025, and recently announced it would be scrapping its Model S and Model X vehicles.

Tesla’s robotaxi service, which launched in Austin last June, has struggled with expansion and performance. Musk has also touted the company’s Optimus humanoid robots as the next potential growth catalyst for Tesla, but he recently said Optimus will not have a “massive impact” until 2029.

Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein says Tesla and SpaceX may eventually merge to form a Musk supercompany.

“Musk has said in the past he sees Tesla, SpaceX and xAI’s businesses converging in the future, so we think a future deal could still occur. Tesla vehicles are currently using xAI’s Grok large language model, and we see additional opportunities for Tesla and SpaceX to work together,” Goldstein says.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group is a media company focused on prioritizing free speech. It is the parent company of social media platform Truth Social, which was created in 2022 after President Donald Trump was kicked off Facebook and Twitter in 2021. In December, Trump Media announced a surprising $6 billion merger with nuclear fusion power company TAE Technologies, making Trump Media one of the only publicly traded fusion companies.

Musk hasn’t disclosed any investments in Trump Media & Technology directly, but his consistent backing of Trump and personal relationship with the president suggests there may be a close correlation between Musk’s success and Trump’s. In addition to spending $288 million to back Trump and other Republican candidates in 2024, Musk quipped in a 2024 interview that he would face a potential prison sentence if Trump had lost the election.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google and YouTube parent company Alphabet is positioned to benefit from Musk’s successes (and potential failures) in multiple ways. First, X has a partnership with Google to “market X’s own services and serve ads on behalf of X advertisers, including through the delivery of interest-based ads.” Therefore, the more users and engagement X gets on its platform, the more money Google stands to make from the partnership.

Second, Google is one of the largest investors in SpaceX. Google invested around $900 million in a 7% ownership stake in SpaceX back in 2015. If the SpaceX initial public offering values the company at $1.5 trillion, that 7% stake would be worth more than $100 billion.

Finally, Tesla’s struggles with its full self-driving and robotaxi services have allowed Google’s Waymo to jump out to a significant first-mover advantage in the robotaxi market. Tesla has failed to expand its driverless Austin robotaxi service outside of the city, and its limited fleet of less than 50 fully autonomous vehicles has reportedly had a crash rate four times higher than human drivers. Meanwhile, Waymo has ramped to more than 400,000 fully autonomous rides per week and plans to expand to 26 cities by the end of 2026.

“We expect GOOGL to maintain a 10%+ EPS growth pace over the next decade with YouTube and Google Cloud now emerging as increasingly important drivers as core search advertising has gradually decelerated,” CFRA analyst Angelo Zino says. “We expect at least one ‘moonshot’ to contribute materially by 2028 (e.g., Waymo autonomous driving).”

[READ: 7 Best Long-Term ETFs to Buy and Hold]

EchoStar Corp. (SATS)

EchoStar is a global provider of networking, integrated communication and television entertainment services and is the parent company of brands such as Sling TV, Dish TV and Boost Mobile. EchoStar’s major exposure to Musk came in 2025 when the company agreed to sell billions of dollars of wireless spectrum to SpaceX in exchange for a roughly 3% stake in the space exploration giant. At a $1.5 trillion valuation for SpaceX, that 3% stake could be worth about $45 billion. Finally, EchoStar has a deal with SpaceX that grants Boost Mobile subscribers access to SpaceX’s Starlink direct-to-cell services.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia designs and sells high-end graphics and mobile processors used in personal computers, tablets, smartphones, workstations, data centers and other applications. Nvidia is a market leader in artificial intelligence chips, and the stock has been one of the best-performing investments in the entire stock market in the past 15 years.

Nvidia also has several business dealings with Musk companies. Nvidia participated in a $6 billion fundraising round for xAI in December 2024. In January, Nvidia participated in another $20 billion xAI fundraising round. xAI also uses hundreds of thousands of Nvidia’s AI chips in its Colossus AI supercomputer.

In addition, Musk recently said Tesla will have spent about $10 billion cumulatively on Nvidia hardware by the end of 2026.

“The company has unmatched positioning within transformational AI technology, which is segueing from generative AI to agentic, reasoning and physical (robotics) AI,” Argus analyst Jim Kelleher says. “We believe the NVDA shares have much further to go and believe that most technology investors should own NVDA in the early stages of generative AI and GPU-driven applications acceleration.”

Bitcoin (BTC)

Musk and his companies have a long history with cryptocurrency, particularly Bitcoin. In 2018, Musk posted on social media that a friend had gifted him 0.25 BTC. In February 2021, Tesla purchased roughly 43,200 BTC to diversify its balance sheet. At the time, Tesla also announced it would accept BTC for vehicle purchases, but the company suspended BTC payments just 49 days later. Later in 2021, Musk confirmed on social media that he held Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin, but he did not reveal the amounts.

SpaceX has reportedly owned an undisclosed amount of Bitcoin since 2021. According to the Block, SpaceX and Tesla sold off the bulk of their BTC holdings in 2022. However, as of mid-2025, SpaceX still held 8,285 BTC and Tesla held 11,509 BTC.

More from U.S. News

5 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks and ETFs to Buy for 2026

Donald Trump Stocks: 8 Stocks Owned by the President

6 of the Best AI ETFs to Buy for 2026

6 Best Elon Musk Investments to Buy originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/25/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.