NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1922 1.1922 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1922 1.1922 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 144.50 140.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3978 3.4387 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6904 3.7326 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.8650 0.8650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.15 15.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.36 84.42 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0477 1.0991 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 445.75 n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0800 4.0700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7425 3.7500 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 299.30 299.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3100 10.3800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3475 7.3675

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5306 0.5306

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.9840 5.8285

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6122 0.6233

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.