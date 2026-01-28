NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1922 1.1922 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1922
|1.1922
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|144.50
|140.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.3978
|3.4387
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.6904
|3.7326
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.8650
|0.8650
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.15
|15.20
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|83.36
|84.42
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0477
|1.0991
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|445.75
|n.a.
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.0800
|4.0700
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7425
|3.7500
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|299.30
|299.30
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.3100
|10.3800
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.3475
|7.3675
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5306
|0.5306
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.9840
|5.8285
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6122
|0.6233
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|81.000
|81.000
