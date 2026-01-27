NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1922 1.1922 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1922 1.1922 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 135.50 144.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3588 3.3978 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6502 3.6904 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.8650 0.8650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.20 15.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.60 83.36 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0428 1.0477 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 445.75 445.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1000 4.0800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. n.a. 3.7425 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 299.30 299.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3700 10.3100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. n.a. 7.3475

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5306 0.5306

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.9110 5.9840

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6156 0.6122

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 81.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.