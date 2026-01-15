NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2157 1.2157 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2157
|1.2157
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|128.50
|128.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.4107
|3.4447
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.7118
|3.7449
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.6750
|0.6750
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.25
|14.30
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|80.49
|80.39
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0708
|1.0129
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|446.75
|446.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.9800
|4.0000
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.4675
|3.4225
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|303.60
|303.60
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.0600
|10.0900
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.2900
|7.5700
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4795
|0.4795
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.9700
|6.0090
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6263
|0.6274
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.000
|82.000
