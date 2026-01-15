Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

January 15, 2026, 4:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2157 1.2157
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 128.50 128.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4107 3.4447
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7118 3.7449
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.6750 0.6750
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.25 14.30
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.49 80.39
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0708 1.0129
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 446.75 446.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9800 4.0000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.4675 3.4225
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 303.60 303.60
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0600 10.0900
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2900 7.5700

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4795 0.4795

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.9700 6.0090

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6263 0.6274

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

