Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2157 1.2157 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 128.50 128.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4107 3.4447 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7118 3.7449 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.6750 0.6750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.25 14.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.49 80.39 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0708 1.0129 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 446.75 446.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9800 4.0000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.4675 3.4225 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 303.60 303.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0600 10.0900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2900 7.5700

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4795 0.4795

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.9700 6.0090

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6263 0.6274

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

