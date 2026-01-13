NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2157 1.2157 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2157
|1.2157
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|131.50
|128.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.6012
|3.4257
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.8432
|3.7256
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.6750
|0.6750
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|13.90
|14.40
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|80.53
|79.50
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9868
|1.0006
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|437.81
|437.81
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2300
|3.9900
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.5850
|3.4850
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|303.60
|303.60
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.2900
|10.2900
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.6250
|7.3575
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4795
|0.4795
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.8555
|5.9850
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6216
|0.6266
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.000
|82.000
Copyright
© 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.