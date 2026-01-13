NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2157 1.2157 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2157 1.2157 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 131.50 128.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6012 3.4257 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8432 3.7256 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.6750 0.6750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.90 14.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.53 79.50 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9868 1.0006 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 437.81 437.81

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2300 3.9900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.5850 3.4850 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 303.60 303.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2900 10.2900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6250 7.3575

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4795 0.4795

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.8555 5.9850

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6216 0.6266

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.