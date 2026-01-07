Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

January 7, 2026, 4:40 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2005 1.2005
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 135.00 135.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4767 3.4828
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7134 3.7364
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.9250 0.9250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 12.70 13.70
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.30 86.12
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0428 1.0465
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. 437.81

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2100 4.2200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6950 n.a.
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a.
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2700 10.2100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7125 n.a.

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.9245 6.0105

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6240 0.6281

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

