Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2005 1.2005 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 135.00 135.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4767 3.4828 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7134 3.7364 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.9250 0.9250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 12.70 13.70 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.30 86.12 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0428 1.0465 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. 437.81

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2100 4.2200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6950 n.a. Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2700 10.2100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7125 n.a.

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.9245 6.0105

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6240 0.6281

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

