Whirlpool: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $108…

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $108 million.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.10 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances posted revenue of $4.1 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.27 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $318 million, or $5.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.52 billion.

Whirlpool expects full-year earnings to be $7 per share, with revenue in the range of $15.3 billion to $15.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.