Western Alliance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $286.1 million.

The bank, based in Phoenix, said it had earnings of $2.59 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.40 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $990.8 million, also topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $969 million, or $8.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.58 billion.

