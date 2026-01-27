WesBanco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $91.1 million. The…

The bank, based in Wheeling, West Virginia, said it had earnings of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The holding company for WesBanco Bank posted revenue of $382.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $265.6 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $223.1 million, or $2.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $981.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSBC

